Monday, January 30, 2023
FeaturedHeadlinesNews & Views

Winter Weather Advisory for Oxford, Parts of North Mississippi

0
60

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

This week, the Oxford area could experience a wintry mix from Tuesday morning until Wednesday afternoon.

A report from the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday morning indicated that the cities of Ripley, Corinth, Clarksdale, Marks, Batesville, Oxford, and New Albany may be affected.

The advisory is will be in place from midnight tonight until noon on Wednesday.

The cities in the advisory may see freezing rain, which could have an ice accumulation of around two tenths of an inch for parts of North Mississippi.

 This could make travel conditions difficult which could impact morning or evening commutes.

Any accumulation could be partially or completely melted by Tuesday afternoon prior to nightfall. This could also cause possible power outages.

Previous article
Col. Bobby Towery memorialized at UM with fund for Army ROTC cadets
Next article

United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County Seeks Proposals for FY 2023-2024 Funding Cycle

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles