Winter Weather Advisory for Oxford, Parts of North Mississippi

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

This week, the Oxford area could experience a wintry mix from Tuesday morning until Wednesday afternoon.

A report from the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday morning indicated that the cities of Ripley, Corinth, Clarksdale, Marks, Batesville, Oxford, and New Albany may be affected.

Here is a model depiction of how the radar **may** look over the next 48 hours. We are expecting two rounds of mostly freezing rain.



This is going to result in significant impacts across the Mid-South, including power outages, travel difficulties and tree damage. pic.twitter.com/xkopHGjgbk — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) January 30, 2023

The advisory is will be in place from midnight tonight until noon on Wednesday.

The cities in the advisory may see freezing rain, which could have an ice accumulation of around two tenths of an inch for parts of North Mississippi.

This could make travel conditions difficult which could impact morning or evening commutes.

Any accumulation could be partially or completely melted by Tuesday afternoon prior to nightfall. This could also cause possible power outages.