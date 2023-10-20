‘Oleander City:’ A Visit with the Author

Local author and English professor Dr. Matt Bondurant will be this month’s guest speaker at the Oxford-Lafayette Newcomers and Friends free educational program.

Bondurant is an Associate Professor of English at the University of Mississippi, where he also directs the MFA and PhD programs.

He will discuss his latest novel, “Oleander City,” and answer questions. His novels have been international bestsellers. He has also written screenplays as well as short stories and non-fiction pieces for an array of national publications.

See more information on his diverse achievements on his faculty page: https://olemiss.edu/people/mrbondur.

The public is invited to attend. This will be an in-person program beginning at 10 a.m. on Oct. 25 at the North East Mississippi Electric Power Association/NE SPARC auditorium, 10 Private Road 2050, just northeast of the intersection of highways 30 and 7 (near Stouts Carpet & Flooring).

Plenty of free parking is available.

For more information, contact Don Mason, committee Chair, at dmason222@gmail.com or text 662-607-3321.

Staff report