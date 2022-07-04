MDWFP Announced 2022 Youth Art Contest Winners

Water Valley High School student Anthony Loper took second place in the 16-19 age group in the MDWFP’s Youth Art Contest. Photo via MDWFP

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks’ Visitor Education Center received artwork from students across Mississippi for the 2022 Youth Art Contest.

Water Valley High School student Anthony Loper’s painting “Fox” took second place in the 16-19 age group.

Here is a list of first, second and third-place winners in each category.

CATEGORY IV (ages 16-19)

First place: Ashlyn McCullough, Homeschool, Hernando, “Buck’s Journey”

Second place: Anthony Loper, Water Valley High School, Water Valley, “Fox”

Third place: Brent Zachery, Kosciusko High School, Kosciusko, “Mississippi Great Horned Owl”

CATEGORY III (ages 12-15)

First place: Claire Rizzo, Bayou Academy, Cleveland, “First Steps of Summer”

Second place: Mack Hutson, Homeschool, Sumrall, “The Crappie”

Third place: Abigail Griffin, Hickory Flat Attendance Center, Ashland, “Wood Duck”

CATEGORY II (ages 8-11)

First place: Waverly Renick, Homeschool, Clinton, “Cypress Bog”

Second place: Chloe Horton, North Sunflower Academy, Drew, “Horned Owl Keeps Watch”

Third place: Hendrix Gillies, St. Martin Gifted Center, Biloxi, “Best Buds (Wink Wink)”

CATEGORY I (ages 5-7)

First place: Bella Tran, St. Martin Gifted Center, Biloxi, “The Shiny Sea Turtle”

Second place: Mary Pepper, Homeschool, Benton, “Black Baby Bear”

Third place: Alice Ruth Weeks, Kirk Academy, Philipp, “Cardinals in the Snow”

The artwork of the top finishers is available for viewing at http://www.mdwfp.com. The Foundation sponsored the contest for Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.

The VEC is part of the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks North Mississippi Fish Hatchery and is in Enid, MS at Exit 233 east off I-55. The VEC is the first and only facility of its kind in Mississippi.

The Center features a native habitat area, a 10,000-gallon aquarium, interactive exhibits, displays, artifacts, a fishing rodeo pond, gift shop, and a gallery. All these elements serve as entertaining and engaging learning experiences for all visitors.



For more information regarding fishing in Mississippi, visit www.mdwfp.com or call (601) 432-2212. Follow MDWFP on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mdwfp or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDWFPonline.