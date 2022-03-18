Four-Way Stop Installed at Highway 7/SR 315 in Water Valley

Google image

The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced Friday that will be installing a four-way stop on Highway 7 at State Route 315 in Water Valley.

Permanent stop signs will be installed to improve safety for motorists, stated a press release from MDOT.

Traffic traveling on Highway 7 will now have to stop for traffic crossing the highway on SR 315.

There is currently a flashing signal at the intersection.

Message boards are being displayed in the area alerting motorists of the upcoming traffic changes.

Staff report