Wednesday, September 2, 2020
FeaturedSportsFootballUncategorized

LHS Opens 2020 Season at Horn Lake

0
173

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Lafayette Commodores will open up their 2020 football slate on Friday night as they travel away from William Buford Stadium to take on the Horn Lake Eagles in a non-region game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The offseason was an unusual one for the Commodores as they transitioned into practicing again amidst the COVID-19 pandemic while adhering to protocols set by the Mississippi High School Athletic Association.

“Players had to social distance, wear face mask coverings while weight lifting and summer conditioning,” Head Coach Michael Fair said. “Everyone did that and practice has been going good. It’s game week.”

Last season, the Commodores finished with a 9-4 overall record and a mark of 5-2 in region play. Lafayette’s state championship run came to a close against West Point in the second round of the 5A state playoffs.

The Commodores are still unsure of what to expect from the Eagles on Friday night.

“This is the first game for both of us, neither of us played in a jamboree last week so no tape on what to expect,” Fair said. 

Previous articleOxford Budget Expenses for FY 2021 Down 2 Percent
Next articleOxford Artists Spruce Up Local Bus Shelters

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Jared Barkley Discusses New OPC Class Schedule

Adam Brown -
Over the next few weeks, HottyToddy.com is going to bring our readers an inside look at the people in charge of making sure that the Oxford Park Commission runs smoothly.
Read more
Mississippi

Commission Chooses Magnolia Design for State Flag

Alyssa Schnugg -
On Wednesday, the Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag chose the “New Magnolia” design to be on the November ballot.
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Oxford Artists Spruce Up Local Bus Shelters

Alyssa Schnugg -
The city of Oxford has partnered with local artists for a new pop-up public art project entitled “The Shelter Show.”
Read more
Government

Oxford Budget Expenses for FY 2021 Down 2 Percent

Alyssa Schnugg -
Despite a rocky year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Oxford department heads buckled down and reduced their budgets allowing for a 2 percent decrease in the city's overall expenses for fiscal year 2020-2021.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Sports

Jared Barkley Discusses New OPC Class Schedule

Adam Brown -
Over the next few weeks, HottyToddy.com is going to bring our readers an inside look at the people in charge of making sure that the Oxford Park Commission runs smoothly.
Read more
Mississippi

Commission Chooses Magnolia Design for State Flag

Alyssa Schnugg -
On Wednesday, the Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag chose the “New Magnolia” design to be on the November ballot.
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Oxford Artists Spruce Up Local Bus Shelters

Alyssa Schnugg -
The city of Oxford has partnered with local artists for a new pop-up public art project entitled “The Shelter Show.”
Read more