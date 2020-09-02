LHS Opens 2020 Season at Horn Lake

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Lafayette Commodores will open up their 2020 football slate on Friday night as they travel away from William Buford Stadium to take on the Horn Lake Eagles in a non-region game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The offseason was an unusual one for the Commodores as they transitioned into practicing again amidst the COVID-19 pandemic while adhering to protocols set by the Mississippi High School Athletic Association.

“Players had to social distance, wear face mask coverings while weight lifting and summer conditioning,” Head Coach Michael Fair said. “Everyone did that and practice has been going good. It’s game week.”

Last season, the Commodores finished with a 9-4 overall record and a mark of 5-2 in region play. Lafayette’s state championship run came to a close against West Point in the second round of the 5A state playoffs.

The Commodores are still unsure of what to expect from the Eagles on Friday night.

“This is the first game for both of us, neither of us played in a jamboree last week so no tape on what to expect,” Fair said.