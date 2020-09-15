Redshirt Jakorey Hawkins Hopes For Bigger Role This Season

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Jakorey Hawkins practices during the 2020 Ole Miss Football Fall Camp on August 19th, 2020. Photo By Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss redshirt sophomore defensive back Jakorey Hawkins has used fall practices to show the coaching staff that he is ready for the 2020 season.

Hawkins shined as a defensive back in the Rebel’s last scrimmage on Saturday, coming away with an interception. The team’s secondary group has had a different player come away with an interception each scrimmage game during fall camp. Hawkins sees that as the biggest strength for the Rebel defensive backs.

“We work very hard,” Hawkins said. “We can all rotate from corner to safety. I feel like that’s the big thing with our DB’s. We’re very versatile.”

During his time playing for the red and blue, Hawkins played in four games before being redshirted during his first season as a true freshman in 2018. Last season, the Montgomery, Alabama native found a home with the special teams unit as he played in all 12 games and worked his way into the secondary rotation. This season, he’s poised to earn even more time on the field.

“I’m playing a lot of spots,” Hawkins said. “I feel like it’s been going good. I’m learning a lot. Using different techniques in different situations and carrying it over into the season.”

The Rebels secondary is still waiting for word from the league office as to whether or not Deane Lenard can be a part of the defensive scheme.

“It would be big because we need everybody,” Hawkins said. “Because of the COVID situation, everybody has to step up. It would be a good thing to get cleared and help us out.”

The defensive back room was hit pretty hard with COVID-19 during fall practice, preventing the unit from reaching its full potential.

“I think we are the best when we all are available,” Hawkins said. “(We) work every hard and we can all rotate from corner to safety to start. I feel like that is a big thing with our DB’s.”