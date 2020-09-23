Ole Miss Football Places Two on Media Preseason All-SEC Team

Ole Miss football placed two student-athletes on the Preseason All-Southeastern Conference Football Team on Wednesday, as chosen by the media.

Sophomore Jerrion Ealy earned second-team honors as a return specialist and third-team accolades at the all-purpose position. Wide receiver Elijah Moore joins Ealy as a third-team honoree.

Ole Miss was also predicted to finished tied for fifth in the SEC West.

As a true freshman, Ealy led the SEC in kick return average in 2019, with 24.4 yards per return. He tallied his first career touchdown with a 94-yard kickoff return in Week 3 vs. Southeastern Louisiana. Ealy registered a PFF elusive rating of 145.1, the second-highest by any freshman in the country.

Ealy, who is on the Doak Walker Award and Paul Hornung Award watch list for this season, earned Freshman All-America accolades from several media outlets (247 Sports, Athlon, Pro Football Focus) in 2019, while also collecting All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC honors.



He ranked second in the SEC and No. 5 nationally in all-purpose yardage per game amongst freshmen (100.9 ypg). He rushed for 722 yards in his true freshman campaign, the second-most rushing yards by an Ole Miss freshman in school history. The Walnut Grove, Mississippi, native had six rushing and eight total touchdowns, which ranks second on Ole Miss’ freshman single-season record book.

Moore, a member of the Butkus Award watch list, led the Rebels last season in receptions (67), yards (850) and receiving touchdowns (six). He finished No. 5 in the SEC in receptions per game (5.6) last season and No. 9 in receiving yards per game (70.8).



The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native posted four games in which he surpassed the 100-yard receiving mark in 2019. Moore tallied a career-high 143 yards on nine catches last season vs. top-ranked LSU.

Ole Miss will open the 2020 season on Sept. 26 as they play host to Florida. Kick is slated for 11 a.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

Staff Report