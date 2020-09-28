Monday, September 28, 2020
FeaturedSportsFootball

Ole Miss Tight End Kenny Yeboah Reflects on First Game with the Rebels

0
115

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss tight end Kenny Yeboah makes a Gator defender miss a tackle. Photo by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss senior tight end Kenny Yeboah recorded big numbers in the second half of the game Saturday against the Florida Gators, including his first touchdown in a Rebel uniform.  The Rebels fought hard but came up short 51-35 in getting a season-opening victory.

“Coached called a play that I should have gotten the ball on,” Yeboah said. “I ran the route, and I have seen wide open grass and Matt [Corrall] got me the ball. It was all up to the coach’s play call. I am glad that he gave me the opportunity, and I made the best out of it.”

Yeboah came to Ole Miss as a graduate transfer from Temple, where he had played for four years. Against the Gators, he recorded 91 yards on five receptions, breaking his career-high with the Owls of five receptions for 63 yards against Tulane in 2019.

“I have been working really hard all camp to prove to my teammates and coaches that I can make these plays,” Yeboah said. “I honestly wasn’t surprised that I made the play. I had been doing it all camp so … doing it in practice will correlate to the game. Just gotta keep working.”

The Allentown, Pennsylvania, native has made the move from playing in American Athletic Conference to the SEC he was not nervous for the start.

“The people are just bigger with four and five-star players,” Yeboah said. “They are great players, smart. I went out there not really nervous. I had been playing as a fourth or fifth year starting at the tight end position. It felt really normal to me, not thinking about us playing the No. 5 team in the country.”

Yeboah said he wanted to find a place where he could showcase his skills on the gridiron after his time at Temple.

“I really didn’t think about going pro,” he said. “I knew coming here with Coach Kiffin would be the best opportunity for me.”

Yeboah and the Rebels return to action on Saturday as they travel to Lexington, Kentucky, to take on the Kentucky Wildcats at 3 p.m. on SEC Network.

Previous articleNew COVID-19 Cases Continue to Decrease for LOU Community

RELATED ARTICLES

Headlines

New COVID-19 Cases Continue to Decrease for LOU Community

Alyssa Schnugg -
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Oxford continues to slowly decline.
Read more
Football

Game Time Announced for Alabama

Adam Brown -
By Adam BrownSports Editoradam.brown@hottytoddy.com The SEC league office announced Monday the game time for the Ole Miss Rebels next...
Read more
Headlines

Community Garden at CB Webb Created to Reduce Food Instability

Alyssa Schnugg -
Oxford Resilience Gardens, volunteers have been planting a small neighborhood garden at CB Webb using raised beds that will give residents access to fresh vegetables in a few weeks.
Read more
Football

Jacquez Jones’ Take on Rebels’ Defense Struggles Against Florida

Adam Brown -
By John Macon GillespieContributorhottytoddynews@gmail.com While Ole Miss’ offense looked explosive and capable...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Personality Elections
00:03:51

Meet the Candidates: Cole Barnhill for Mr. Ole Miss

Tori Hosey -
Meet Cole Barnhill, a senior management major from Union, Kentucky, one of five 2020 Mr. Ole Miss candidates. Barnhill told HottyToddy.com that...
Read more
Football

Ole Miss Tight End Kenny Yeboah Reflects on First Game with the Rebels

Adam Brown -
By Adam BrownSports Editoradam.brown@hottytoddy.com Ole Miss senior tight end Kenny Yeboah recorded big numbers...
Read more
Personality Elections
00:04:22

Meet the Candidates: Cade Slaughter for Mr. Ole Miss

Tori Hosey -
Meet Cade Slaughter, a public policy leadership & integrated marketing communications accounting major from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, one of five 2020 Mr. Ole...
Read more