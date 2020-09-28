Ole Miss Tight End Kenny Yeboah Reflects on First Game with the Rebels

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss tight end Kenny Yeboah makes a Gator defender miss a tackle. Photo by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss senior tight end Kenny Yeboah recorded big numbers in the second half of the game Saturday against the Florida Gators, including his first touchdown in a Rebel uniform. The Rebels fought hard but came up short 51-35 in getting a season-opening victory.

“Coached called a play that I should have gotten the ball on,” Yeboah said. “I ran the route, and I have seen wide open grass and Matt [Corrall] got me the ball. It was all up to the coach’s play call. I am glad that he gave me the opportunity, and I made the best out of it.”

Yeboah came to Ole Miss as a graduate transfer from Temple, where he had played for four years. Against the Gators, he recorded 91 yards on five receptions, breaking his career-high with the Owls of five receptions for 63 yards against Tulane in 2019.

“I have been working really hard all camp to prove to my teammates and coaches that I can make these plays,” Yeboah said. “I honestly wasn’t surprised that I made the play. I had been doing it all camp so … doing it in practice will correlate to the game. Just gotta keep working.”

The Allentown, Pennsylvania, native has made the move from playing in American Athletic Conference to the SEC he was not nervous for the start.

“The people are just bigger with four and five-star players,” Yeboah said. “They are great players, smart. I went out there not really nervous. I had been playing as a fourth or fifth year starting at the tight end position. It felt really normal to me, not thinking about us playing the No. 5 team in the country.”

Yeboah said he wanted to find a place where he could showcase his skills on the gridiron after his time at Temple.

“I really didn’t think about going pro,” he said. “I knew coming here with Coach Kiffin would be the best opportunity for me.”

Yeboah and the Rebels return to action on Saturday as they travel to Lexington, Kentucky, to take on the Kentucky Wildcats at 3 p.m. on SEC Network.