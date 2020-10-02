HottyToddy Staff Football Picks: Week Two

The SEC takes the gridiron for the second straight week in the 2020 season. The HottyToddy.com staff (editor-in-chief Tori Hosey, integrated marketing specialist Caroline Gleason, sports editor Adam Brown, news editor Alyssa Schnugg and sports reporter John Macon Gillespie) have made their picks for the week.
Games for the week:
South Carolina at No. 3 Florida
Missouri at No. 21 Tennessee
No.13 Texas A&M at No. 2 Alabama
Ole Miss at Kentucky
No. 7 Auburn at No.4 Georgia
No. 20 LSU at Vanderbilt
Arkansas at No.16 Mississippi State
No. 18 Oklahoma at Iowa State
No. 25 Memphis at SMU