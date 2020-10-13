Ole Miss Running Back Jerrion Ealy Thrived in Alabama Game

By Adam Brown

Jerrion Ealy against Alabama. Photo courtesy of Joshua McCoy / Ole Miss Sports

Ole Miss’ running game thrived against No. 2 Alabama over the weekend as the sophomore duo of Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner rushed for over 240 yards combined.

“We just were more detailed,” Ealy said. “Throughout the game, as the game went on we got more and more detailed. That is something that Coach [Kevin] Smith praises and preaches as well.”

For both Ealy and Conner, success during the game was a matter of paying attention to details and execution.

“The O-line was creating good wholes and getting a push-up front,” Ealy said. “Bama was not playing on our side of the grass. We were on theirs. That’s the main key.”

Last season, the Walnut Grove, Mississippi, native lined up mostly in the backfield and caught balls coming out of the backfield as well. Under the new staff of Coach Lane Kiffin, Ealy has also lined up as a slot receiver in this offense.

“It didn’t take me long to get comfortable there at all,” Ealy said. “That’s how I see myself … as someone who is very versatile and can play many positions on the offense side of the ball. That was right up my alley.”

Ealy loves the way that he is being showcased in this offense.

“It plays to my strengths, so I enjoy it,” Ealy said. “This offense is who I am.”

For Ealy, who is being used all game long with Conner, Tylan Knight and others during the whole game, the ground attack keeps them fresh for the final 15 minutes of regulation.

“I feel 80-75 percent because I got Snoop back there with me,” Ealy said. “With two more other guys with me as well … I am feeling fresh with a little nagging injury here and there as the game goes along. My legs always feel great. It is fun having three more guys back there behind you that can do the same thing you do. That makes my job and life a lot easier.”

Ealy and the Rebels travel to Fayetteville on Saturday to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2.