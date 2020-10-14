Wednesday, October 14, 2020
FeaturedSportsFootball

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Will Be Broadcast on a Different Channel

0
745

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss takes on the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday in Fayetteville. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

This contest was originally slated to be played on ESPN2. On Wednesday, the Southeastern Conference announced it will instead be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Ole Miss (1-2, 1-2 SEC) is coming off of a 63-48 loss to No. 2 Alabama on Saturday night inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Arkansas (1-2, 1-2 SEC) enters after a heartbreaking 30-28 at No.13 Auburn.

Saturday will be the 67th all-time meeting between the two programs. Arkansas holds a 35-28-1 lead in the series over the Rebels. In this game, four out of the last five have been decided by four points or less. 

Previous articleOle Miss Center Ben Brown is on the 2020 Rimington Trophy Watch List
Next articleRestaurants in Oxford Try to Make the Best of Outdoor Seating

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Restaurants in Oxford Try to Make the Best of Outdoor Seating

Adam Brown -
https://youtu.be/g3Rae6-zCZg Check out the video above to see how businesses in Oxford are benefiting from outdoor seating....
Read more
Football

Ole Miss Center Ben Brown is on the 2020 Rimington Trophy Watch List

Adam Brown -
Brown has been a main-stay on the Ole Miss offensive line and moved from guard to center at the start of fall camp.
Read more
Headlines

Keeping Businesses Strong: The Oxford Relief Fund

Alyssa Schnugg -
Business owners know best how COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the smaller retail stores, restaurants and lawn/home maintenance companies.
Read more
Football

Lane Kiffin Says “A Number of Guys Are Out” With COVID-19

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss is facing its first in-season challenge with COVID-19 as they prepare to tangle with the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Business

Restaurants in Oxford Try to Make the Best of Outdoor Seating

Adam Brown -
https://youtu.be/g3Rae6-zCZg Check out the video above to see how businesses in Oxford are benefiting from outdoor seating....
Read more
Football

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Will Be Broadcast on a Different Channel

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss takes on the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday in Fayetteville. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.
Read more
Football

Ole Miss Center Ben Brown is on the 2020 Rimington Trophy Watch List

Adam Brown -
Brown has been a main-stay on the Ole Miss offensive line and moved from guard to center at the start of fall camp.
Read more