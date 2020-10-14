Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Will Be Broadcast on a Different Channel

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss takes on the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday in Fayetteville. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

This contest was originally slated to be played on ESPN2. On Wednesday, the Southeastern Conference announced it will instead be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Ole Miss (1-2, 1-2 SEC) is coming off of a 63-48 loss to No. 2 Alabama on Saturday night inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Arkansas (1-2, 1-2 SEC) enters after a heartbreaking 30-28 at No.13 Auburn.

Saturday will be the 67th all-time meeting between the two programs. Arkansas holds a 35-28-1 lead in the series over the Rebels. In this game, four out of the last five have been decided by four points or less.