Oxford Closes Out Regular Season Against Tupelo

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo by Adam Brown

The Oxford Chargers will close out their regular season Friday as they host the Tupelo Golden Wave. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Oxford (8-0, 6-0) is coming off of a 37-27 victory over the Hernando Tigers last Friday night.

Normally, seniors on the team would be honored during the last home game of the season. However, due to COVID-19, the Chargers have already honored their senior class prior to the game.

“I’ve been extremely proud of this group of seniors,” head coach Chris Cutcliffe said. “Watching them grow as young men over the last four years has been incredible.”

Tupelo is 6-3 overall on the season and 5-1 in district play. The Golden Wave is coming off of a 34-13 victory over Horn Lake.

“Tupelo is a talented, well-coached football team,” Cutcliffe said. “They’re playing some really good football down the stretch, so our team knows that we are in for a big challenge.”