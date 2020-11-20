Friday, November 20, 2020
Otis Reese is Granted Transfer Eligibility, No Longer Has to Sit Out

Otis Reese at practice. Photo courtesy of Joshua McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss received word on Friday from the NCAA that defensive back Otis Reese has been granted transfer eligibility, which will allow him to play the rest of the 2020 football season.

Although Reese’s original waiver request was denied, a second waiver was submitted on different grounds and later granted.

“We appreciate the NCAA’s consideration of this matter and look forward to Otis participating in the remainder of the season,” said Keith Carter, Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. “We are grateful for the diligence of everyone involved in this process.”

Reese, a transfer from Georgia, saw action in 25 career games with the Bulldogs during his two seasons in Athens. The Leesburg, Georgia, native finished his UGA career with 16 career tackles.

The Lee County High School standout was a consensus four-star prospect and was the No. 5 outside linebacker nationally in the 2018 class. Reese was the No. 56 overall prospect, according to Rivals, and the No. 87 recruit, according to 247Sports. Rivals listed Reese as the No. 8 prospect in the state of Georgia.

Reese, who earned the 2017 Class 6A Defensive Player of the Year by both the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Georgia Sports Writers Association, helped lead Lee County to a 14-1 season and the GHSA Class 6A Title as a senior. Reese was named to the USA Today 2017 All-USA Georgia first-team defense, in addition to being named a member of the 2017 all-state Class 6A first-team defense by both the AJC and GSWA.

He was named an all-state first team DB by both the AP and AJC in 2016 after recording 65 tackles, 10 for loss, as well as five sacks and three INTs as a junior.

Staff Report

