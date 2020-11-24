Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Jerrion Ealy Looks to Add a New Chapter to the Egg Bowl Rivalry

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Jerrion Ealy against Alabama. Photo courtesy of Joshua McCoy / Ole Miss Sports

Ole Miss sophomore running back Jerrion Ealy and the Rebels will step into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday afternoon to take on their in-state rival the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the annual Egg Bowl.

“This is the game that you must win,” Ealy said. “No matter what it takes or what you have to do, you gotta win this one. I have been stressing that importance to our young guys and to guys that are out of state that this is a big game.”

This weekend the Rebels will add Otis Reese to the defensive lineup now that a transfer waiver allowing him to play has been approved. Reese has been an asset to the scout team throughout his time with the team this season.

“You see him around the ball on every play,” Ealy said. “If he hits you, he is going to hit you hard… That is what he does. He flies around and gets to the football.”

According to Ealy, this is a good game for Reese to hit the field.

“[Reese] fits the mold for this game,” he said.

The Bulldogs defense only allowed Georgia to gain a total of eight yards on the ground last weekend while on the road. 

“They always have a good front three or four, and they always have some backers,” Ealy said. “They have always been known for that defensive team, and Ole Miss has been known as that offensive team.”

Ealy and the Rebels will close out the home slate of the 2020 schedule at 3 p.m. Saturday against Mississippi State on the SEC Network. 

Previous articleBreein Tyree Signs Contract with Miami Heat
Next articleOPINION: The Never Forgotten Egg Bowl and the ‘Immaculate Deflection’

