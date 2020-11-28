Sunday, November 29, 2020
Ole Miss vs. LSU Postponed

Ole Miss’ Dec. 5 game at LSU has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date, the Southeastern Conference announced on Friday. 
 
The SEC made the adjustment as a result of game postponements during the 2020 season due to the impact of COVID-19. LSU will now play host to Alabama next Saturday.
 
This rescheduling of games allows for the continued opportunity for all 14 SEC teams to each play ten games in the 2020 season.  The revised schedule is contingent on the absence of additional postponements prior to Dec 5.

