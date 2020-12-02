Thursday, December 3, 2020
Ole Miss Football Shuts Down on Wednesday Due to COVID-19

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss football team canceled all activities on Wednesday due to postive COVID-19 tests within the program.  

“We shut down today,” Head Coach Lane Kiffin said. “A few tested positive. It is not enough where we would not play right now. The concern is the spreading of that, so we are retesting today.”

Kiffin said that if test results return negative, the team will resume activities on Thursday.

“We won’t get the tests back until in the morning,” Kiffin said. “Then we would go back on schedule. Hopefully, that is the case. We are being very safe because of having these, especially one being someone on the staff. We just want to make sure that we stop it, whatever it is.”

Ole Miss has two games remaining in the regular season, with matchups against Texas A&M and LSU. The SEC office will announce on Friday the remainder of the schedule. 

“The assumption of it’s A&M before LSU is how we are game planning,” Kiffin said.

