HottyToddy Staff Picks- Week 12

The Southeastern Conference rolls into the second week of December with only five games slated for the weekend. Ole Miss’ contest against Texas A&M has been postponed.
The HottyToddy.com staff (editor-in-chief Tori Hosey, integrated marketing specialist Caroline Gleason, sports editor Adam Brown, news editor Alyssa Schnugg and sports reporter John Macon Gillespie) have made their game picks for the week.
No. 9 Georgia at No. 25 Missouri
No. 1 Alabama at Arkansas
Tennessee at Vanderbilt
LSU at No. 6 Florida
Auburn at Mississippi State
Staff Report