Thursday, December 17, 2020
FeaturedSportsFootball

Which Bowl Game Will Ole Miss Play In?

0
134

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Like other teams in the conference, the Ole Miss Rebels have gone through the unusual 2020 football season with an all-SEC slate. Now, the team is eyeing a bowl game to finish out its first year under Lane Kiffin.

Ole Miss is 4-4 heading into its final game against LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday.

The NCAA recently announced that due to the reduced amount of games played during the COVID-19 pandemic, teams with four to five wins are eligible for bowl games. The Rebels have not gone to a bowl game since the 2016 Sugar Bowl, where Ole Miss secured a win against Oklahoma State.

The team has lost one game from its normal season after the Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M game was canceled after being rescheduled twice, both times due to issues related to COVID-19.

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach have predicted that Ole Miss will play North Carolina State at the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, on Jan. 2.

Meanwhile, Jerry Palm at CBS Sports has projected the Rebels will head to Nashville to take part in the Music City Bowl against Iowa on Dec. 30.

Matchups for the bowl games will be revealed on Dec. 20.

Previous articleTop Five Ole Miss Recruits to Watch in 2021
Next articleRebels Moore and Yeboah End Ole Miss Careers

RELATED ARTICLES

Football

Rebels Moore and Yeboah End Ole Miss Careers

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss' Elijah Moore and Kenny Yeboah have elected to forgo the remaining games of their Rebel football careers in order to begin preparation for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Read more
Football

Top Five Ole Miss Recruits to Watch in 2021

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and his staff began the process of bringing a top 20 class to the...
Read more
Headlines

COVID-19 Cases Dip Slightly in Lafayette County; Deaths Rise

Alyssa Schnugg -
While the state of Mississippi is still seeing big numbers for new cases of COVID-19, there has been a slowing down in the number of active and new cases in Lafayette County over the last week.
Read more
Football

Jeff Lebby Named Broyles Award Semifinalist

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jeff Lebby has been named a semifinalist for the 2020 Broyles Award. The Frank &...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Football

Rebels Moore and Yeboah End Ole Miss Careers

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss' Elijah Moore and Kenny Yeboah have elected to forgo the remaining games of their Rebel football careers in order to begin preparation for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Read more
Football

Which Bowl Game Will Ole Miss Play In?

Adam Brown -
Like other teams in the conference, the Ole Miss Rebels have gone through the unusual 2020 football season with...
Read more
Football

Top Five Ole Miss Recruits to Watch in 2021

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and his staff began the process of bringing a top 20 class to the...
Read more