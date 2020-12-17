Which Bowl Game Will Ole Miss Play In?

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Like other teams in the conference, the Ole Miss Rebels have gone through the unusual 2020 football season with an all-SEC slate. Now, the team is eyeing a bowl game to finish out its first year under Lane Kiffin.

Ole Miss is 4-4 heading into its final game against LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday.

The NCAA recently announced that due to the reduced amount of games played during the COVID-19 pandemic, teams with four to five wins are eligible for bowl games. The Rebels have not gone to a bowl game since the 2016 Sugar Bowl, where Ole Miss secured a win against Oklahoma State.

The team has lost one game from its normal season after the Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M game was canceled after being rescheduled twice, both times due to issues related to COVID-19.

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach have predicted that Ole Miss will play North Carolina State at the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, on Jan. 2.

Meanwhile, Jerry Palm at CBS Sports has projected the Rebels will head to Nashville to take part in the Music City Bowl against Iowa on Dec. 30.

Matchups for the bowl games will be revealed on Dec. 20.