Outback Bowl Will Not Be Henry’s Last Game at Ole Miss

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Lakia Henry against the Florida Gators in the season opener. Photo by Petre Thomas/Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss senior linebacker Lakia Henry has made the decision to return to Ole Miss for one more season.

“I will be coming back next year,” Henry said. “I didn’t have the season that I wanted to have this year, and I felt like I can go in the first three rounds, so I am going to put my all into next year and see what happens.”

The NCAA announced prior to the season that due to COVID-19, players would receive an extra year of eligibility.

The Vidalia, Georgia, native has recorded a total of 62 tackles over nine games this season. However, Henry still feels there are areas where he can continue to improve.

“I have to increase my football knowledge,” Henry said. “It was a couple of times out on the field when I didn’t what was going on. That’s not a good thing for a linebacker. I always have to know what is going on and know what everybody is doing.”

Ole Miss (4-5) will soon face the No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers in the Outback Bowl, which will be the first bowl game for the Rebels in over five years.

“It is really important. I have never played in a bowl game,” Henry said. “This is a first for me, and I am really excited.”

The Rebel defense will face Indiana’s second-string quarterback, Jack Tuttle. Tuttle will take over for the Hoosier’s normal starting quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., who is currently suffering from a torn ACL.

“[Tuttle] is a real good passer,” Henry said. “We just have to get him out of the pocket, and put him in tough situations and read the defense. I think we will be in a pretty good position to win the bowl game.”

Henry and the Rebels will close out the season on Jan. 2 in the Sunshine State. Kickoff for the Outback Bowl is set for 11:30 a.m. on ABC.