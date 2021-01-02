DIRECTV Customers May Have Trouble Watching the Outback Bowl

DIRECTV customers in the north Mississippi area may be forced to find an alternative way to watch Ole Miss play No. 7 Indiana in the Outback Bowl at 11:30 a.m.
Some customers have reported issues accessing local channels via the satellite service as of Saturday morning.
Ole Miss fans can still watch the Rebels by downloading the ESPN App and signing into their tv provider.
DIRECTV subscribers can also try to access their local channels by going into their settings, choosing “display”, “show all guide channels”, and “turn off” HD channels.
Staff Report