Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Rebels Jeremy James Tabbed FWAA Freshman All-America Accolades

Ole Miss freshman offensive lineman Jeremy James has been named to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Freshman All-America Team, as announced by the organization Monday.
 
James started every game at right guard for the Rebels in 2020 during his redshirt freshman campaign.
 
After allowing a sack in his first three collegiate games, the Cumming, Georgia, native ended the season without a sack or QB hit in nearly 300 pass-blocking snaps over the course of the final seven games. James was the only freshman guard in the SEC that tallied a grade of 70 or better by Pro Football Focus (74.5).
 
James was part of an Ole Miss offense that set the school record and finished No. 3 nationally with 555.5 total yards of offense per game. The Rebels broke the SEC record for total offense in conference games (562.4 ypg), besting LSU’s mark of 550.0 yards per game set last season during the Tigers’ run to a national title.
 
Ole Miss ranked top 20 in the FBS in nine offensive categories: total offense (555.5), scoring offense (39.2), passing offense (344.9), passing yards per completion (14.5), completion percentage (.710), team passing efficiency (178.7), third down conversion (.496), fourth down conversion (.667) and first downs (276).

