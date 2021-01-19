Ole Miss Assistant Coach Joe Jon Finley Heads to Oklahoma

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

It was announced on Tuesday that Ole Miss assistant coach Joe Jon Finley has accepted a new position at the University of Oklahoma as associate head coach for offense.

Finley oversaw the tight ends and served as the passing game coordinator during his time under head coach Lane Kiffin’s offense.

In just one season, Finley helped Ole Miss achieve one of its best offensive seasons in program history. The Rebels ranked No. 3 nationally in total offense, averaging 555.5 yards per game in 2020.

Now, Finley is returning to his alma mater in Norman, Oklahoma, where he graduated in 2008. He will be joining Lincoln Riley’s staff and will play a key role in coaching tight ends, H-backs, and overseeing elements of the special teams according to soonersports.com.

Finley replaces Shane Beamer, who took the head coaching position at South Carolina.

Prior to arriving in Oxford last January, Finley spent four years coaching in the SEC, including Texas A&M in 2019 as the tight ends coach. The Arlington, Texas native is also a nine-year coaching veteran and former NFL tight end.

Finley was a standout tight end for the Sooners. During his playing time at Oklahoma, he was a four-year letterman and was a member of three Big 12 championship squads in 2004, 2006 and 2007. He earned All-Big 12 honorable mention accolades as a junior and senior.