Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Rebels 2021 Football Schedule Released

The Southeastern Conference released the full 2021 football slate for all 14 teams on Wednesday.

Image courtesy of Ole Miss Sports.

Lane Kiffin’s second season at Ole Miss will open in Atlanta as the Rebels take part in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff against Louisville on Monday, Sept. 6. The Rebels will then return home to the Vaught for their home opener against Austin Peay on Sept. 11.

Next, Ole Miss will host Tulane (Sept. 18) in a non-conference matchup before an open date (Sept. 25) closes out the month of September.

The Rebels open the month of October on the road at Alabama (Oct. 2), before taking the gridiron against Arkansas (Oct. 9) the following Saturday back at home.

Ole Miss will travel to Knoxville, Tennessee, for the first time since 2010 to take on the Volunteers (Oct. 16) before returning home to host LSU (Oct. 23). A road matchup vs. Auburn (Oct. 30) wraps up the month.

The month of November will open up hosting Liberty (Nov. 6) in a non-conference tilt. Texas A&M (Nov. 13) and Vanderbilt (Nov. 20) will visit Oxford before the Rebels travel to Mississippi State (Nov. 27) in the annual Battle for the Golden Egg to close out the regular season.

Each SEC team will play eight conference football games, including six games against division opponents and two games against non-division opponents. One of the non-division opponents is a permanent annual opponent (Ole Miss’ is Vanderbilt) and the other non-division opponent rotates each year.

The 2021 season will culminate with the SEC Championship Game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 4.  It will be the 30th edition of the game and the 28th in the city of Atlanta.

Staff Report

