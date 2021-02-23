Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Ole Miss Announces 2021 Grove Bowl Schedule

Ole Miss football will host the 2021 Grove Bowl on April 24 at 4 p.m. presented by Mississippi HomeCare.

The Grove Bowl is the finale for head coach Lane Kiffin’s squad spring football practice. Spring practice will begin on March 23.

Attendance for this years game will be announced in the weeks ahead.

Ole Miss baseball and softball teams will play at home on that week. Baseball will host LSU and softball will host Auburn. Baseball is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, 6:30 p.m. on Friday and noon on Saturday, while softball is slated for 5 p.m. on Friday, 6 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Mississippi HomeCare, Baptist HomeCare and Deaconess HomeCare are part of the LHC Group family of home health providers. LHC Group is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations, providing quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence.

Staff Report

