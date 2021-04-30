Elijah Moore Selected by the Jets

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore received the call every football player hopes one day to pick up. Moore was taken in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the New York Jets with the 34 selection.

This past season as a junior, Moore recorded 86 catches for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns in head coach Lane Kiffin’s and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s first season in Oxford. Against South Carolina, Moore caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Matt Corral for 91 yards.

Moore broke former teammate and Titans receiver AJ Brown’s 86 reception school record and led the FBS with 10.8 receptions and 149.1 receiving yards per game en route to First Team All-American and First Team All-SEC honors.

During his time with the Red and Blue, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native took advantage of his first two seasons and garnered 1,248 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.