Ole Miss will Send Matt Corral, Jaylon Jones and Coach Lane Kiffin to SEC Media Days

The Ole Miss Rebels will have quarterback Matt Corral and defensive back Jaylon Jones join head coach Lane Kiffin next Tuesday at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama.

Ole Miss will take the podium the same day with fellow conference members Georgia, Tennessee and Kentucky on the second day (July 20) of the four day event.

Corral, a preseason All-America selection, returns as the Rebels’ primary signal caller and is one of the most productive quarterbacks in the country. The Ventura, California, native completed over 70 percent of his passes for 3,337 yards and 29 TDs last year in a 10-game season.

Corral became just the fourth SEC player ever to finish as NCAA leader in total offense per game (384.9) last season, joining Pat Sullivan (1970), Rex Grossman (2001) and Johnny Manziel (2012).

The junior signal-caller also finished No. 5 in passing yards per game (333.7), No. 7 in passing TDs (29), No. 9 in passing efficiency (177.6) and No. 11 in passing yards per completion (14.5). Corral is the returning SEC leader in eight separate categories. He also led the SEC with eight completions of 40 yards or more.

Jones, who has appeared in 39 career games in an Ole Miss uniform, has battled injuries over the last few seasons, but earned first team Freshman All-America honors in 2016. The Allen, Texas, native has tallied 127 total tackles and 15 pass breakups during his career.

Jones has also been a dangerous weapon on special teams, averaging over 26 yards per return on 34 attempts, including two touchdowns. Jones missed most of the 2018 season after suffering a season-ending ACL injury in the opener vs. Texas Tech. He competed in four games last season before sustaining an upper body in jury that caused him to miss the remainder of the 2020 campaign.

All four days of the SEC Media days will be shown on the SEC Network.

