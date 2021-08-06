Ole Miss Prepares for Fall Camp

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss Rebels football returns to the gridiron this weekend to open fall camp for the 2021 season opener against the Louisville Cardinals on Monday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m.

Ole Miss is entering their second season under head coach Lane Kiffin at the helm. The Rebels capped off the 2020 SEC-only campaign with a 26-20 victory over No. 7 Indiana in the Outback Bowl with a 5-5 record.

The Rebels have junior quarterback Matt Corral up under center again this season to lead the offense. Last season, the signal-caller passed for 3,337 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Coach Kiffin and his staff have to replace wide receiver Elijah Moore and tight-end Kenny Yeboah who got drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft. This season, the Rebels have eight returns on offense and nine on defense.

Junior Jerrion Ealy is returning after having shoulder surgery at the end of the season.

The first media availability will be on Monday. Follow HottyToddy.com for coverage throughout fall camp.