Ole Miss Continues to Make Strides in Fall Camp

The Ole Miss Rebels returned to the practice field on Wednesday to continue fall camp. After practice, the media met with offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

Ole Miss is entering its second season under head coach Lane Kiffin and Lebby’s style of offense. This week the temperatures have heated up in Oxford. That has not stopped the Rebels’ offense.

Quarterback Matt Corral enters his second season under center and has been a great leader in the offseason with his growth and development.

“(Corral) has been a great leader and sets a standard for how we operate in the building,” Lebby said. “He’s taken giant strides in the meeting room. We talk about knowing your job cold, he knows it and he’s been incredibly coachable after all the production he’s had. He wants to get better.”

Junior John Rhys Plumlee is transitioning into a new position at receiver as he only played there in the Outback Bowl. Backing up Corral is Kinkead Dent and Luke Altymer who have been getting reps through fall camp.

“The goal for everyone on the team is to understand what we’re doing. Knowledge is power, and (Plumlee) brings that in the room while he’s working through it,” Lebby said. “He’s able to share things from a different perspective, things that guys haven’t thought of initially. Not just the young guys, everybody.”

The Rebels receiving core has Braylon Sanders, Dontario Drummond, Jonathan Mingo to go along with Plumlee and others to try and fill the place of Elijah Moore who got drafted by the Jets.

“We’ve created great depth at the position,” Lebby said. “I think the guys will play at a high level and championship level and get it done for us. Elijah can’t be replaced, but I think we can change some things to get these guys to produce and go make plays.”

Ole Miss opens the 2021 campaign in Atlanta on Monday, Sept 6 against the Louisville Cardinals. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.