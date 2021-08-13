Ole Miss Prepares for First Fall Scrimmage

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss Rebels concluded the first Friday of fall camp and coach Lane Kiffin met with the media following practice. Ole Miss will have its first fall scrimmage this weekend.

The Rebels have been through a week of practice without full pads, and the defense is showing growth from the first season in this system.

“It’s a more mature group,” Kiffin said. “They have had a spring now. … Last year at this time, it was our first time working with them. We have a lot of guys who look like they can play from a physical standpoint.”

In the first week of camp, Kinkead Dent and Luke Altymeyer have been taking reps with the second unit offense. Kiffin and his staff are looking for one quarterback to be able to step in and run the offense like the first unit.

“It is a competitive competition,” he said. “Kinkead got the majority of the reps with twos and Luke has gotten some as camp progresses a little bit more. We’re looking for someone to manage the offense really well and get to a level when they go in we don’t have to change anything.”

Wide receiver Braylon Sanders is returning for another season due to an extra year after COVID-19. Sanders comes in as one of the receivers “who had a good year last season and is extremely talented,” Kiffin said. The coach said Sanders has the ball skill, potential, height and weight to be a first-round draft pick.

This weekend the Rebels look to have a real scrimmage with some tackling as “we figure out our defensive and offensive players,” he said.

“We are going to try and make (the scrimmage) competitive and try to see how much we can learn,” Kiffin said.