Rebels Open up the Second Week of Fall Camp

The Ole Miss Rebels are quickly approaching the start of the 2021 football season with the opener against Louisville set for Sept. 6.

The Rebels opened up their second week of fall camp on Tuesday. After practice, coach Lane Kiffin met with the media and addressed the first scrimmage.

“After looking at the film and separating it, our one defense played pretty well,” Kiffin said. “Going back over it, there were some very positive things on defense with the ones.”

The Ole Miss backfield has a lot of weapons that can carry the ball on the ground, including sophomore Henry Parrish. Kiffin said, “Henry is a special player with a very high ceiling.” The coach said Parrish was committed to Florida Atlantic because FAU staff recruited him for a long time. Parrish chose Ole Miss instead.

“I think we will see really good things out of him,” Kiffin said.

According to Kiffin, the start of the second week of camp had a good practice because it was not as hot. “Monday was a well-needed day off,” he said. The team had a padded practice the day before a scrimmage. Kiffin said it was good to see the players respond with a couple of turnovers on the defense.

The Rebels have 20 days until the first kickoff, and the coaching staff will use this week to “push mentally and physically,” Kiffin said, “then start to scale back mentally with the install and, later in that next week, physically.”