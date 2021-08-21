Ole Miss Holds Second Scrimmage of Fall Camp

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss is winding down camp and continuing to prepare for the season opener against Louisville on Sept 6. Classes begin Monday.

Coach Lane Kiffin met with the media after the scrimmage and was pleased with the defensive play.

“Our defense responded and played really well,” Kiffin said. “In the ones versus ones and the two verses twos.

In the first half of the scrimmage, the Rebels had live tackling. Kiffin said (the defense) did a good job on explosive plays and not missing open tackles.

“Over all it was a pretty good defensive day,” Kiffin said. “It was good to see.”

According to Kiffin the defense was playing a deeper zone and rushed well on third down.

In this scrimmage, “the defense stood out,” Kiffin said. Coach added that the linebackers played more physically, didn’t give up any fit runs and forced a lot of three in-outs. That caused a lot of punts.

Ole Miss is heading into the time of the calendar to end fall camp and start looking towards Louisville. Kiffin said that even though the team is in camp practices will start to be geared to the opener.

“Later in the week some more (install) and then towards the end of next weekend a mock game,” Kiffin said.