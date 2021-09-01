Ole Miss Running Back Jerrion Ealy Looks Forward to 2021 Season

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss junior running back Jerrion Ealy looks forward to the upcoming 2021 season on the gridiron. Coming back from a surgery that kept him out of the spring baseball season.

Last season, Ealy rushed for 745 yards and nine touchdowns in nine games played. In the is a career with the red and blue Ealy has racked up over 1465 yards on the ground with a total of 15 touchdowns.

This season, the Walnut Grove, Mississippi native looks to set high expectations.

“Higher than what every body else expects … the unbelievable,” Ealy said.

Ealy, who is also an outfielder on the baseball team, is recovering from shoulder surgery after the end of football in 2020 and had to miss out on the 2021 baseball season in which the Rebels made the run to the Tucson Super Regionals championship. Ealy mentioned that he has not missed a baseball season since going into his freshman year of high school.

“I’ve sat out in the spring one time and I was miserable then and I miserable now,” Ealy said. “With the fans in the stadium, it’s going to be an unreal and good show that I am going to put on.”

Ealy and fellow running back Henry Parrish have been working some flanked out as a receiver of the backfield as using their skills all over the field. Ealy in the past two years has recorded 35 receptions for 327 yards and two touchdowns.

“In camp, we did that a lot,” Ealy said. “(Henry and I) excelled at it and we look forward to being in the game plan.”

Ealy and the Rebels take the field at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta against the Louisville Cardinals on Monday night. The kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and can be viewed on ESPN.