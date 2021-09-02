Corral Anticipates Season Opener

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss junior quarterback, Matt Corral, will lead the offense onto the field Monday night against the Louisville Cardinals in Atlanta to open the 2021 season.

In the Rebels’ last game, Corral led them to a 26-20 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers during the Outback Bowl. This will be his second season in the same system for the first time since he has been at Ole Miss.

“We learned the same system three to four times during the off season,” Corral said.

Corral stated that he expects Louisville to showcase a defense similar to what was seen against Arkansas.

Corral’s teammates look to his leadership on and off the field. He said that he feels he has grown mentally and that includes leadership and transparency with his teammates.

This season, Corral and the Rebel offense is without wide receiver, Elijah Moore and tight end Kenny Yeboah who were drafted by the NFL. Now the receiving core will look to Braylon Sanders, Jonathon Mingo and Demario Drummond.

“I am not going to play a certain play just because of who’s out there,” Corral said. “If they are out there, they’ve got a chance to get the ball. It’s just based on my progression.”

Ole Miss will kick off the second season under head coach, Lane Kiffin on Monday night. The kick-off is set for 7 p.m. CT and can be viewed on ESPN.