Lafayette Defeats Southaven 12-8

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

The Lafayette Commodores defeated the Southaven Chargers 12-8 at home on Friday night.

Lafayette (2-1) had to come from behind to pick up the win. Southaven got on the board first with all eight points scored in the first quarter.

The Chargers forced a safety on Lafayette special teams’ play. Southaven then added a touchdown on a pick-six interception by Will Dabney.

Lafayette’s defense would not allow Southaven to put another point on the board. Through the first three games of the season, the Commodores have only surrendered 18 points to their opponents.

The Commodores answered with a touchdown by sophomore Charlie Fair who found Trikyus Woodall in the end zone for a nine-yard touchdown.

Southaven took an 8-6 advantage into the locker room at the half.

Lafayette found the end zone late in the third quarter as Makyi Reed-Jones scored from 27-yards out for the final score.

Lafayette returns to action next Friday night as they take on the Oxford Chargers in the annual Crosstown Classic.