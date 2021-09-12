Ole Miss Climbs to No. 17 in AP Top 25 Poll

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss Rebels jumped up three spots in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll to No. 17 on Sunday.

Ole Miss is off to a 2-0 start to the 2021 season after a 54-17 victory over the Austin Peay Governors on Saturday. Going into the contest, the Rebels were No. 20 in the nation.

Junior quarterback Matt Corral passed for 281 yards and five touchdowns against Austin Peay.

The Rebels join six other SEC members in the poll Alabama (1), Georgia (2), Texas A&M (7), Florida (11), Arkansas (20) and Auburn (22).

Ole Miss returns to the Vaught on Saturday as they welcome in the Tulane Green Wave. The kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN 2.