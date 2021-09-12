Sunday, September 12, 2021
FeaturedSportsFootball

Ole Miss Climbs to No. 17 in AP Top 25 Poll

0
360

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss Rebels jumped up three spots in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll to No. 17 on Sunday.

Ole Miss is off to a 2-0 start to the 2021 season after a 54-17 victory over the Austin Peay Governors on Saturday. Going into the contest, the Rebels were No. 20 in the nation. 

Junior quarterback Matt Corral passed for 281 yards and five touchdowns against Austin Peay. 

The Rebels join six other SEC members in the poll Alabama (1), Georgia (2), Texas A&M (7), Florida (11), Arkansas (20) and Auburn (22).

Ole Miss returns to the Vaught on Saturday as they welcome in the Tulane Green Wave. The kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN 2. 

Previous articleNew Course Allows Students to Learn and Experience Religious Relics

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles