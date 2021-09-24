Ole Miss Wideout Braylon Sanders Looks Towards Bama

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss Rebels go into week four of the 2021 season with an overall 3-0 record and No. 13 in the nation heading into a bye week.

Ole Miss receiver Braylon Sanders told the media earlier in the week that they would use this week to prepare for No. 1 Alabama next Saturday.

The Rebels are rolling at this point of the season and averaged 52.67 points per game. Ole Miss offense has run 249 total plays and average 635.3 yards per game and 21 touchdowns. During the week, Ole Miss wanted to get more players in the mix to contribute.

“It’s tough but we condition every day. We’re built for it. Just having those (younger) guys ready to play, it will be big for us,” Sanders said.

This season, the receiving core with Sanders who has eight receptions for 133 yards and two touchdowns has been taken out of plays by the defensive game plan has opened up Dontario Drummond and Jonathan Mingo in the progression for quarterback Matt Corral.

“When you see the other guys open up, like Drumm and Mingo and other guys, you just love to see it. I’m happy for those guys. Whenever my opportunity is there, I’m going to take full advantage of it,” Sanders said.

Coach Lane Kiffin and his staff have several deep threats that Corral can connect with at different times in a contest.

“It gives defense’s nightmares and they don’t even know who to key on,” Sanders said. “They can’t just key on me to go get the deep ball. It just gives a variety of people.

Sanders and the Rebels return to action on Oct. 2 as they travel to Tuscaloosa to face No. 1 Alabama. The kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on CBS.