Corral and the Rebels Continue to Prepare Each Day

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 12 Ole Miss steps into conference action for the first time this season as they travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to face the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Junior quarterback Matt Corral has led the Rebels to a 3-0 start to the 2021 season.

In the 2020 season, Ole Miss dropped a 63-48 decision to the Crimson Tide inside the Vaught in head coach Lane Kiffin’s first season at the helm.

“Last year we were more worried about playing Alabama than we are this year,” Corral said. “We are not worried about who we are playing. We are worried about how we handle each practice individually.”

Corral added that the team is focused on getting better each day.

“Alabama is a great team and the best that we are going to face this year,” Corral said. “We are not worried about them right now. Just having the best practice we can today.”

Last week during the bye, Corral and his teammates were focused on treating it like they were playing a game.

“Just to continue to apply the pressure even though the pressure is not even there with us having a break,” Corral said.

Going into this weekend’s game two Heisman contenders are facing off in Corral and Bryce Young (Alabama’s quarterback).

“It’s awesome that people are saying that,” Corral said. “I am not putting any energy into it and the team doesn’t either.”

Corral added that it is important to lock into the now rather than the latter.

Ole Miss and Alabama will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.