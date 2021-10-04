Ole Miss Gears up for Homecoming Matchup Against Arkansas

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media on Monday for his weekly press conference to discuss the Rebels’ upcoming matchup against No. 13 Arkansas on Saturday.

The Rebels come into the game following a 42-21 loss at No. 1 Alabama over the weekend.

“It’s a disappointing loss,” Kiffin said. The coach added that going in to play Alabama and not playing well in all areas…will knock you down really quick. “Which is what happened.”

Arkansas is headed to Oxford after a 37-0 loss at No. 2 Georgia on Saturday.

“They obviously struggled last week,” Kiffin said. “Georgia has great players and exposes people.”

Arkansas has played well going into the Georgia contest, defeating Texas and Texas A&M on the way to opening the season with a 4-0 record.

“Prior to that they were playing extremely well,” Kiffin said. “They run the ball and don’t give up explosive plays. I think they are second in the country in pass defense.”

Last season, Arkansas’ defensive play affected Ole Miss’ offensive attack.

“This is a scheme that we struggled with a year ago,” Kiffin said. “We have basically switched to it on our defense, because it is really good and they do a great job.”

The Razorbacks forced Matt Corral to throw six interceptions in the loss.

“That game taught (Matt) a lot,” Kiffin said. “It helped him against (Alabama) as he only forced one ball. The sack caused a fumble. He threw no interceptions.”

Arkansas’ starting quarterback KJ Jefferson has made big plays this season.

“He has made big plays out of play-action,” Kiffin said. “(Jefferson) runs the ball really well.”

Ole Miss and Arkansas will kick off at 11 a.m. on ESPN.