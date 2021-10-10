Ole Miss Climbs to No. 13 in the Latest AP Top 25 Poll

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss jumped four spots up to No. 13 in the AP Top 25 Poll on Sunday following a 52-51 victory over then the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday.

Then No. 17 Ole Miss put up 52 points on Arkansas with 611 yards of total offense. The Rebels quarterback Matt Corral led the way with 287 yards passing and two touchdowns. Corral also carried the ball for 94 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Ole Miss joins seven other SEC members in the Top 25 heading into week seven of the season. The Alabama Crimson Tide dropped from No. 1 to No.5 after falling 41-38 to the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station, Texas. Georgia is now No. 1 followed by Alabama at No.5, Kentucky (11), Arkansas (17), Florida (20) and Texas A&M (21).

Ole Miss travels to Neyland Stadium this weekend to take on the Tennessee Volunteers. The kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.