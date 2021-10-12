Ole Miss’ Nick Broeker Named SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week

Ole Miss left tackle Nick Broeker was named Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week by the SEC Monday following the Rebels’ 52-51 win over Arkansas.

Broeker helped pave the way for 611 offensive yards, including 324 on the ground, in the win. He graded out at 90 percent against the heralded Razorback front and helped Matt Corral become only the second QB to throw for 200 yards against the Arkansas passing defense, which came into the game ranked No. 2 in FBS.

The Springfield, Illinois, native cleared the path for a pair of 100-yard rushers for the first time since the 2020 Alabama game, while Corral was just six yards shy of being a third.

Broeker and his teammates return to the gridiron on Saturday as they travel up to Rocky Top to take on the Tennessee Volunteers. The kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

Staff Report