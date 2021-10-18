Game Time Announced for Ole Miss at Auburn

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Southeastern Conference announced on Monday the start time for No. 12 Ole Miss at Auburn on Saturday Oct. 30. The kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Auburn (4-2, 2-1 SEC) is coming off a 38-23 victory on the road at Arkansas on Saturday.

Junior quarterback Box Nix has thrown for 1,488 yards and eight touchdowns to two interceptions on the season.

This season, the Tigers are averaging 35.43 points per game and surrendering 19. 71 to their opponents.

Auburn is headed into a bye-week prior to the Rebels coming onto the Plains.

Ole Miss (5-1, 2-1) is coming off a 31-26 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday.

This will be the 45th all-time meeting between the Rebels and the Tigers. Saturday will be the 20th matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Coach Lane Kiffin’s squad will look to end a five-game skid in the series.

Ole Miss returns home to the Vaught on Saturday as they welcome in the LSU Tigers. Prior to the game SEC Nation will be live in the Grove.

The kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS for the SEC Game of the Week and Eli Manning Day in Oxford. Ole Miss will honor the Rebel legend with a number retirement ceremony. Manning will join his father, Archie Manning, and Chucky Mullins as just the third player in Ole Miss history to have his jersey retired.