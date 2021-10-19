Ole Miss’ Jake Springer Makes his Return to the Field Against UT

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss senior defensive back Jake Springer returned to action in the 31-26 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on Rocky Top.

Springer recorded 11 tackles and one sack.

Springer had not played since the season opener when Ole Miss defeated Louisville 43-24 to open the season.

Since that time, he has been working with conditioning to stay in game shape.

“They had me on the same track as our guys were doing on the GPS and stuff,” Springer said. “Tried to keep me on the same type of schedule on working out and conditioning.”

Springer added that the training staff did a great job keeping him in game condition and being able to get his legs and feet under him.

Springer plays a big part in the defensive backfield for the Rebels.

“(I) just help as much as I can and where ever I need too and be versatile,” Springer said. “Everyone in our safety’s room is versatile and can play a whole lot of different positions.”

For Springer he said whenever our number is called just step up in and make a play when and if it comes to us.

At the end of the Tennessee game waiting on the call for the 4th and 24 play that turned the ball over on downs.

“Tennessee did a great job of trying to move the ball down the field,” Springer said. “I knew the spot was short and I was exhausted after that game mentally and physically. It was a whole lot of fun being in that atmosphere.”

Springer and his teammates return home this weekend to host the LSU Tigers inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday. The kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. on CBS.