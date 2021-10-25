Game Time Announced for Liberty

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Southeastern Conference released game times for week ten matchups on Monday that open the month of November. No. 10 Ole Miss will step out of conference action to play host to the Liberty Flames.

The kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on Nov. 6 and will be carried on SEC Network.

Liberty is 6-2 on the season just coming off of a 35-26 victory over the North Texas Mean Green on Saturday.

Liberty is led this season by quarterback Malik Willis who has thrown for 1,679 yards and 17 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 647 yards with nine touchdowns.

This season, the Flames offense is averaging 34.4 points per game.

The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1 SEC) returns to action on Saturday as they travel over to Auburn to take on the Tigers. The kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.