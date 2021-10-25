Ole Miss Defensive Duo Earned SEC Weekly Honors

A pair of Ole Miss defensive players earned weekly honors from the SEC league office on Monday, following a 31-17 victory over the LSU Tigers on Saturday inside the Vaught.

Linebacker Chance Campbell was named SEC Defensive Player of Week, while his teammate Sam Williams was tabbed with SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week.



The senior duo led an Ole Miss defense that collected five sacks, seven TFLs and a season-best three turnovers in the Magnolia Bowl win. The Rebels also forced four fumbles, the most by an Ole Miss opponent in a single game since 2009. The Landshark defense has registered five or more sacks in back-to-back games for the first time since 1999.



Campbell, a graduate transfer from Maryland, totaled 10 tackles, a forced fumble and a sack in leading Ole Miss past LSU. Campbell anchored a Rebel linebacker corps that limited the Tigers to just 77 rushing yards.



After LSU scored on its opening drive, Campbell and the Rebels kept the Tigers off the scoreboard until 7:28 left in the game. The Ellicott City, Maryland, native ranks fourth in the SEC with 8.0 tackles per game.



Making the 21st start of his career, Williams tallied a forced fumble, one sack and a quarterback pressure in Ole Miss’ win.



Williams, a senior from Montgomery, Alabama, leads the SEC and ranks No. 4 in the FBS with 1.07 sacks per game. His 7.5 sacks are tied for the most by any Rebel player in a single season since 2016.

The Rebels return to the gridiron on Saturday as they take on the Auburn Tigers on the road. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Staff Report