Ole Miss’ Matt Corral named as Semifinalist for Maxwell Award

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was named a semifinalist for the 85th Maxwell Award for the Collegiate Player of the Year, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Monday.



Corral, one of 15 semifinalists for the prestigious award, has helped lead Ole Miss to a 6-2 record and a No. 15 ranking in the latest polls.



The junior from Ventura, California, has completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,203 yards and 15 touchdowns, with just two interceptions. Corral also leads the Rebels on the ground with 519 rushing yards and 10 TDs.



The 10 rushing TDs are the third-most ever by a Rebel quarterback in a single season. He ranks No. 8 in the FBS in total offense (340.2).



The last three SEC players to tally 15 passing TDs and 10 rushing touchdowns through the first eight games of the season were Dak Prescott (2014), Johnny Manziel (2012) and Tim Tebow (2007).



Three finalists for each award will be announced on Nov. 23 and a finalist round of voting will take place at that time. Eligible voters include Maxwell Football Club members, NCAA head football coaches, sports information directors and selected national media.



Corral and the Rebels return to action on Saturday as they play host to the Liberty Flames. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. on SEC Network.

Staff Report