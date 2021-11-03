Ole Miss’ Matt Corral Selected as Top 10 Candidate for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

Ole Miss’ Matt Corral continues to collect end-of-year awards as the senior quarterback has earned a spot Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award top 10 lists, the organization announced Wednesday.

The junior from Ventura, California, has completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,203 yards and 15 touchdowns, with just two interceptions. Corral also leads the Rebels on the ground with 519 rushing yards and 10 TDs.

The 10 rushing TDs are the third-most ever by a Rebel quarterback in a single season. He ranks No. 8 in the FBS in total offense (340.2). The last three SEC players to tally 15 passing TDs and 10 rushing touchdowns through the first eight games of the season were Dak Prescott (2014), Johnny Manziel (2012) and Tim Tebow (2007).

The namesake of the Golden Arm Award has a storied history. Johnny Unitas was an 18-year veteran of the NFL, who played his collegiate career at the University of Louisville before joining the Baltimore Colts in 1958. His career passing figures include 2,830 pass completions for 40,239 yards, 290 touchdowns and throwing a touchdown pass in 47 consecutive games.

The 2021 award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy by The Johnny Unitas Educational Foundation President, John Unitas, Jr., at the Golden Arm Award banquet and celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, MD on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.

Corral and the Rebels return to the gridiron on Saturday as they play host to the Liberty Flames on Saturday. The kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on SEC Network.

Staff Report