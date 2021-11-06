ESPN’s College Gameday Coming to Ole Miss

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

ESPN announced on Saturday that College GameDay they are coming to Oxford for next week’s matchup as No. 16 Ole Miss plays host to the No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies.



ESPN made the announcement on Twitter.



Ole Miss (7-2, 3-2 SEC) is coming off a 27-14 win over the Liberty Flames and former head coach Hugh Freeze.



Texas A&M (7-2, 4-2 SEC) are rolling into Oxford after a 20-3 victory over No. 13 Auburn in College Station.



Ole Miss and the Aggies will kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN.