Saturday, November 6, 2021
ESPN's College Gameday Coming to Ole Miss

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

ESPN announced on Saturday that College GameDay they are coming to Oxford for next week’s matchup as No. 16 Ole Miss plays host to the No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies. 


ESPN made the announcement on Twitter. 


Ole Miss (7-2, 3-2 SEC) is coming off a 27-14 win over the Liberty Flames and former head coach Hugh Freeze. 

Texas A&M (7-2, 4-2 SEC) are rolling into Oxford after a 20-3 victory over No. 13 Auburn in College Station. 

Ole Miss and the Aggies will kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

 

