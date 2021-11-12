HottyToddy Staff Picks -Week 11

The college football season has reached week 11 of the schedule as November continues to heat up as the chase for the playoffs are right around the corner.

No. 12 Ole Miss welcomes in the No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies for an SEC West showdown inside the Vaught with College GameDay on campus.

This week the HottyToddy.com staff picks from nine games.

Sports Editor Adam Brown, News Editor Alyssa Schnuggs, Editor James Dowd and social media grad student Caroline Gleason will see who can get the most picks correct.

After the tenth week: James 74-21, Adam 74-21, Caroline 72-23 and Alyssa 70-25.

Here are the games that the staff is picking:

New Mexico State vs No. 2 Alabama

Mississippi State vs No. 17 Auburn

Samford vs Florida

No. 1 Georgia vs Tennessee

South Carolina vs Missouri

No. 11 Texas A&M vs No. 12 Ole Miss

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt

No.25 Arkansas vs LSU

Staff Report