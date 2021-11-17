Ole Miss’ Acker Gears up for Vanderbilt

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss freshman offensive lineman Eli Acker got his first colligate start in the 29-19 win over then No. 11 Texas A&M on Saturday.

“Figured out the first of the week when (the coaches) put me in there running with the ones,” Acker said. “All week ran with the ones.”

For Acker to prepare for his game he studied a lot of film on the Aggies defensive line.

“Watching film to see what those guys are good at in the pass rush moves,” Acker said.

Acker added that he played well and can build on what he did during the game.

“Run blocking and working on my base,” Acker said.

The Rebels lost senior guard Ben Brown to a season-ending injury at the end of the Tennessee victory and players have filled into the spot. In his career, Brown got 40 starts in an Ole Miss uniform.

Acker delivered the lane for Snoop Conner’s touchdown run.

“I was excited and I got a fist bump after it,” Acker said.

A play like that has helped Acker grow more comfortable for a second start.

“That helps build confidence,” he said.

Ole Miss takes on the Vanderbilt Commodores for the final home game of the 2021 season on Saturday. The kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.