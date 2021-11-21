Ole Miss Undefeated at the Vaught After a 31-17 Win Over Vandy

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 10 Ole Miss defeats the Vanderbilt Commodores 31-17 on Saturday night inside the Vaught.

“I am excited for our seniors to win,” head coach Lane Kiffin said. “To be able to win seven for the season at home. They will always remember that.”

Ole Miss (9-2, 5-2 SEC) completes the undefeated season at home as they go 7-0 in 2021.

“No one has ever done that before here,” Kiffin said.

The last time the Rebels went undefeated at home was during the 1992 season in which they played six home games.

Junior quarterback Matt Corral led the Rebels with 326 yards in the air with two touchdowns and an interception in his final home game. Corral was honored with the seniors.

“(Matt) means a ton to this program,” Kiffin said.

Corral’s touchdowns went to Dontario Drummond and Jerrion Ealy.

Ealy finished the day with 55 yards on the ground and caught five passes for 31 yards for two touchdowns on the night.

Ole Miss wide receiver Jahcour Pearson caught four passes for 101 yards on the night and a long reception of 45 yards.

In the second half, the Rebels scored one touchdown and the offense could not get rolling like the first half.

“Poor second half,” Kiffin said. “Again only one score on offense which has been an issue as of late.”

The Rebels defense held the Commodores to only three field goals through the first three-quarters of action.

Ole Miss’ defense was led by AJ Finley and Chance Campbell with eight tackles apiece.

Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7 SEC) found the end zone in the fourth quarter on a one-yard run by Rocko Griffin

Ole Miss returns to action on Thanksgiving as they take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs for the Egg Bowl. The kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.

“We have a chance to go 10-2 (against Mississippi State),” Kiffin said. “We have a huge challenge in a very tough place to play and a rivalry game. They are playing extremely well.”

Kiffin added that the Rebels have a chance to do something special by picking up win number 10 in the regular season on Thanksgiving.